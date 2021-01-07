Online Congress: Medjugorje – A Model of a New Evangelisation for the World

On the occasion of the 40thanniversary of Medjugorje 1981-2021, the German Medjugorje Centre is organising an online congress with the theme “A Model of a New Evangelisation for the World”, which will be held on January 30 and 31, 2021.

The programme takes place in Germany and in Medjugorje. Part of the daily program, i.e. testimonies, interviews, talks and music, will take place at the Marienfried shrine in Germany, and the Evening Prayer Programme will be broadcasted from St. James church in Medjugorje.

The Information Centre Mir Medjugorje will broadcast this congress via multi-language live streaming platform.

PROGRAMME

Saturday, 30. 01. 2021.

13:45 Introduction - film

14:00 introduction of the programme

Why this Conference

Introduction to Quiz

FILM: 40 years of Medjugorje – the Queen of Peace

Historical overview from 1981-2021.

14:35 welcome: bishop Bertram Meier, Phd, Augsburg Diocese

14:50 Lecture: Archbishop Henryk Hoser, the Apostolic Visitor for parish of Medjugorje

Theme: Međugorje as a model of new evangelisation for the world

15:10 lecture: Dr. Maximilian Domej, Gebetsaktion

Medjugorje Wien – Maria Königin des Friedens

Theme: My journey to Medjugorje and work of Gebetsaktion Wien

15:30 spiritual music: Jugend 2000 Band Rottenburg-Stuttgart

15:45 testimony: Milona von Habsburg,

Interpreter and associate of Fr. Slavko Barbaric for many years

Theme: My journey to Medjugorje

16:20 testimony: Fr. Marco Leonhart

Theme: From police officer to a priest

16:40 testimony: Robert Teisler, bookshop owner

Theme: Life in Medjugorje

17:00 the evening prayer programme

Joyful and sorrowful mysteries of the Rosary

18:00 Live Holy Mass from Medjugorje

19:00 Blessing of religious Articles

Adoration with music (Melinda Dumitrescu and Roland Patzleiner)

20:00 Lecture: Fr. Marinko Šakota, OFM, Medjugorje parish priest

Theme: In Our Lady’s School

20:35 lecture: Ivan Dragićević, visionary

Od 21:15 Spiritual music: Jugend 2000 Band Rottenburg-Stuttgart

Sunday, 31. 01. 2021.

11:25 introduction - film

11:40 Introduction, Quiz

12:00 Angelus

12:05 Lecture: bishop Franjo Komarica, Phd Diocese Banja Luka (B&H)

Theme: Banja Luka and ethical development after the war in Balkans

Međugorje – a model of new evangelisation for the world

12:30 TESTIMONY: Milona von Habsburg

Theme: Fr. Slavko Barbarić and his work in Medjugorje

13:00 Lecture: Bishop Dr. Bertram Meier, Diocese Augsburg

Theme: What does new evangelisation mean for each person?

13:20 Spiritual music: Jugend 2000 Band Augsburg

13:35 lecture: Fr. Miljenko Šteko OFM, Provincial of Herzegovina Franciscan Province

Theme: Međugorje – confessional of the world and a model of new evangelization for the world

14:00 lecture: Fr. Dr. Richard Kocher, director of programme RADIO HOREB

Theme: Five stones of Medjugorje – why these five?

14:50 spiritual music: Jugend 2000 Band Augsburg

15:00 Totus Tuus – Fruit of Medjugorje

15:20 testimony: Youth 2000 (Jugend 2000)

15:40 Interview: Hubert Liebherr and Bernhard Thoma

Chairmen of the International Charity Organisation Kirchen für den Osten e.V. (Church for the East)– fruit of Medjugorje

16:20 testimony: Johannes Dittrich, school project of st. Philomena, Uganda

Theme: From pilot to church and school builder

16:40 Fr. Marinko Šakota, answers live from Medjugorje questions from viewers

17:00 the evening prayer programme

Joyful and sorrowful mysteries of the Rosary

18:00 Live Holy Mass from Medjugorje

19:00 Blessing of religious Articles

Prayer for the healing of body and the soul, glorious mysteries of the Rosary

20:00 conclusion: Hubert Liebherr

A view to new time according to Our Lady’s messages

20:25 Blessing: bishop Bertram Meier, PhD Diocese Augsburg

20:30 end

Additional changes are subject to take place