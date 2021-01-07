Online Congress: Medjugorje – A Model of a New Evangelisation for the World

date: 07.01.2021.
On the occasion of the 40thanniversary of Medjugorje 1981-2021, the German Medjugorje Centre is organising an online congress with the theme “A Model of a New Evangelisation for the World”, which will be held on January 30 and 31, 2021.
The programme takes place in Germany and in Medjugorje. Part of the daily program, i.e. testimonies, interviews, talks and music, will take place at the Marienfried shrine in Germany, and the Evening Prayer Programme will be broadcasted from St. James church in Medjugorje.
The Information Centre Mir Medjugorje will broadcast this congress via multi-language live streaming platform.
PROGRAMME
13:45 Introduction - film
14:00 introduction of the programme
Why this Conference
Introduction to Quiz
FILM: 40 years of Medjugorje – the Queen of Peace
Historical overview from 1981-2021.
14:35 welcome: bishop Bertram Meier, Phd, Augsburg Diocese
14:50 Lecture: Archbishop Henryk Hoser, the Apostolic Visitor for parish of Medjugorje
Theme: Međugorje as a model of new evangelisation for the world
15:10 lecture: Dr. Maximilian Domej, Gebetsaktion
Medjugorje Wien – Maria Königin des Friedens
Theme: My journey to Medjugorje and work of Gebetsaktion Wien
15:30 spiritual music: Jugend 2000 Band Rottenburg-Stuttgart
15:45 testimony: Milona von Habsburg,
Interpreter and associate of Fr. Slavko Barbaric for many years
Theme: My journey to Medjugorje
16:20 testimony: Fr. Marco Leonhart
Theme: From police officer to a priest
16:40 testimony: Robert Teisler, bookshop owner
Theme: Life in Medjugorje
17:00 the evening prayer programme
Joyful and sorrowful mysteries of the Rosary
18:00 Live Holy Mass from Medjugorje
19:00 Blessing of religious Articles
Adoration with music (Melinda Dumitrescu and Roland Patzleiner)
20:00 Lecture: Fr. Marinko Šakota, OFM, Medjugorje parish priest
Theme: In Our Lady’s School
20:35 lecture: Ivan Dragićević, visionary
Od 21:15 Spiritual music: Jugend 2000 Band Rottenburg-Stuttgart
11:25 introduction - film
11:40 Introduction, Quiz
12:00 Angelus
12:05 Lecture: bishop Franjo Komarica, Phd Diocese Banja Luka (B&H)
Theme: Banja Luka and ethical development after the war in Balkans
Međugorje – a model of new evangelisation for the world
12:30 TESTIMONY: Milona von Habsburg
Theme: Fr. Slavko Barbarić and his work in Medjugorje
13:00 Lecture: Bishop Dr. Bertram Meier, Diocese Augsburg
Theme: What does new evangelisation mean for each person?
13:20 Spiritual music: Jugend 2000 Band Augsburg
13:35 lecture: Fr. Miljenko Šteko OFM, Provincial of Herzegovina Franciscan Province
Theme: Međugorje – confessional of the world and a model of new evangelization for the world
14:00 lecture: Fr. Dr. Richard Kocher, director of programme RADIO HOREB
Theme: Five stones of Medjugorje – why these five?
14:50 spiritual music: Jugend 2000 Band Augsburg
15:00 Totus Tuus – Fruit of Medjugorje
15:20 testimony: Youth 2000 (Jugend 2000)
15:40 Interview: Hubert Liebherr and Bernhard Thoma
Chairmen of the International Charity Organisation Kirchen für den Osten e.V. (Church for the East)– fruit of Medjugorje
16:20 testimony: Johannes Dittrich, school project of st. Philomena, Uganda
Theme: From pilot to church and school builder
16:40 Fr. Marinko Šakota, answers live from Medjugorje questions from viewers
17:00 the evening prayer programme
Joyful and sorrowful mysteries of the Rosary
18:00 Live Holy Mass from Medjugorje
19:00 Blessing of religious Articles
Prayer for the healing of body and the soul, glorious mysteries of the Rosary
20:00 conclusion: Hubert Liebherr
A view to new time according to Our Lady’s messages
20:25 Blessing: bishop Bertram Meier, PhD Diocese Augsburg
20:30 end
Additional changes are subject to take place